Recap: Summit tops Parkway West
Recap: Summit tops Parkway West

Summit topped Parkway West 17-12 Friday at Parkway West.

Contributing offensively for Summit were Dareonte Turman with a rushing touchdown, Jack Butchko with a receiving touchdown and Drew Krobath with a field goal. Contributing offensively for Parkway West were Josh Gansen with a receiving touchdown and Trey Bell with a returning touchdown.

Summit (2-0) hosts Lindbergh on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m. Parkway West (0-2) will be away at Webster Groves on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m.

