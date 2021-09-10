Recap: Summit trounces Parkway Central

Summit upended Parkway Central 43-0 Friday at Parkway Central.

Receiving played a major role in victory for Summit. Contributing to their passing game were Elijah Stevens with two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown, Drew Krobath with a receiving touchdowna field goal and Samuel Vu with a receiving touchdown.

Tyrique Williams also contributed for Summit with a rushing touchdown.

Summit (3-0) goes on the road to play Hazelwood East on Saturday, September 18 at noon. Parkway Central (0-3) plays at Parkway West on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m.