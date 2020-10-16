 Skip to main content
Recap: Thayer breezes by St. Pius X
Jackson Willison scored four rushing touchdowns to lead Thayer to a 34-13 victory over St. Pius X Friday at St. Pius X.

Jayce Haven also contributed for Thayer with a rushing touchdown. Contributing for St. Pius X were Nate Ruble with a rushing touchdown and Logan Jacobson with a receiving touchdown.

Thayer (6-1) hosts Mountain Grove on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. St. Pius X (3-5) hosts Valle Catholic on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.

