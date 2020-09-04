Recap: Timberland downs Liberty (Wentzville)

Timberland squeaked by Liberty (Wentzville) 17-14 Friday at Liberty (Wentzville).
Rushing played a major role in victory for Timberland. Contributing to their ground game were Josh Arndt and Travon Kennedy each with a rushing touchdown.
Josh Gibbs also contributed for Timberland with a field goal. Contributing offensively for Liberty (Wentzville) were Blake Seaton and Jordan Smith each with a rushing touchdown.
Timberland (1-1) plays at Fort Zumwalt North on Friday, September 11 at 7 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (1-1) goes on the road to play Troy Buchanan on Saturday, September 12 at 11 a.m.
