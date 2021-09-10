Recap: Timberland edges Fort Zumwalt North

Jay Harris scored five rushing touchdowns to lead Timberland to a 41-40 victory over visiting Fort Zumwalt North Friday.

Travis Reeves also contributed for Timberland with a receiving touchdown. Fort Zumwalt North got offensive contributions from Zach McGee with two receiving touchdowns, Payton Hoker, Jalen Lee, Connor O'Neal each with a rushing touchdown and Miles Weddington with a receiving touchdown.

Timberland (3-0) will be away at Holt on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (0-3) goes on the road to play Washington on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m.