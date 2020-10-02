Recap: Timberland topples Troy Buchanan

Timberland topped visiting Troy Buchanan 21-15 Friday.
Running the ball was key for Timberland. Key rushers included Ryan Dickherber, Jay Harris and Glenn Scott each with a rushing touchdown.
Contributing for Troy Buchanan were Zach Collins, Kayden Ulhmeyer each with a rushing touchdown and Mason Gessert with a field goal.
Timberland (2-3) will be away at Fort Zumwalt West on Saturday, October 10 at 1 p.m. Troy Buchanan (3-3) plays at home against Holt on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m.
