Recap: Timberland topples Troy Buchanan
Timberland topped visiting Troy Buchanan 21-15 Friday.

Running the ball was key for Timberland. Key rushers included Ryan Dickherber, Jay Harris and Glenn Scott each with a rushing touchdown.

Contributing for Troy Buchanan were Zach Collins, Kayden Ulhmeyer each with a rushing touchdown and Mason Gessert with a field goal.

Timberland (2-3) will be away at Fort Zumwalt West on Saturday, October 10 at 1 p.m. Troy Buchanan (3-3) plays at home against Holt on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m.

Sports