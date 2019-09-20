Timberland triumphed over Fort Zumwalt South 48-18 Friday at Fort Zumwalt South.
Key offensive contributors for Timberland were Joseph Larsen with two rushing touchdowns, Zach Mudd, Jarrett Wilson each with a rushing touchdown, Trevor Brave, Brandon Khoury each with a receiving touchdown and Parker Brown with two field goals. Adding offensive numbers for Fort Zumwalt South were Keijuan Howard with a rushing touchdown, Cole Walters with a receiving touchdown and Elijah Edmonds with a returning touchdown.
Timberland (1-3) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt East on Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt South (0-4) will be away at Fort Zumwalt North on Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m.