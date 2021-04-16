 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Triad beats Highland
0 comments

Recap: Triad beats Highland

  • 0

Triad trailed by seven after the first half but rallied for a 35-29 double overtime victory over visiting Highland Friday.

Running played a key role in the win for Triad. Key rushers included Josh Edison, Devin Wilkins and Sam Yager each with a rushing touchdown.

Other key offensive contributors for Triad included Gino Riggar and Roger Wolf each with a receiving touchdown. Key offensive players for Highland were Logan Chandler with two rushing touchdowns, Eli Jones with a receiving touchdown and Liam Gallagher with a returning touchdown.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports