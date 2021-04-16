Recap: Triad beats Highland

Triad trailed by seven after the first half but rallied for a 35-29 double overtime victory over visiting Highland Friday.
Running played a key role in the win for Triad. Key rushers included Josh Edison, Devin Wilkins and Sam Yager each with a rushing touchdown.
Other key offensive contributors for Triad included Gino Riggar and Roger Wolf each with a receiving touchdown. Key offensive players for Highland were Logan Chandler with two rushing touchdowns, Eli Jones with a receiving touchdown and Liam Gallagher with a returning touchdown.