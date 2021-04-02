Recap: Triad beats Mascoutah
EAST ST. LOUIS — Every one of his four touchdowns was a favorite Saturday for East St. Louis sophomore running back Marquise Palmer.
FLORISSANT — The Hazelwood Central Hawks were knocking on the door.
ALTON — Tim Johnson's helmet sported countless scars and battle damage from his multitude of carries.
GRANITE CITY — Waterloo quarterback Eric Brown and his fellow seniors took their lumps the last couple of football seasons. Now they are reapi…
BREESE — Covered with mud from head to toe, Gavin Watts looked completely happy in his element.
CARLYLE — When Parker Van Dorn plucked the ball from the air and looked upfield Friday night, all he saw was green grass.
Belleville West picks up game Saturday at Quincy Notre Dame.
Spring football kicked off this weekend in Illinois as Missouri wrapped up its second week.
East St. Louis upended visiting Peoria 69-18 Saturday.