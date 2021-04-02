 Skip to main content
Recap: Triad beats Mascoutah
Lone scorer Sam Yager notched a rushing touchdown to lead Triad to a 6-0 victory over visiting Mascoutah Friday.

Triad (3-0) goes on the road to play Granite City on Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m. Mascoutah (2-1) hosts Jerseyville on Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m.

