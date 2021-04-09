 Skip to main content
Recap: Triad upends Granite City
Recap: Triad upends Granite City

Triad waltzed over Granite City 35-14 Friday at Granite City.

Running the ball was key for Triad. Key rushers included Josh Edison and Gino Riggar each with two rushing touchdowns.

Juliano Cigliana also contributed for Triad with a receiving touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Granite City were Brandon Rodgers with a rushing touchdown and Kayshawn White with a receiving touchdown.

Triad (4-0) will host Highland on Friday, April 16 at 7 p.m. Granite City (0-4) plays at Civic Memorial on Friday, April 16 at 7 p.m.

