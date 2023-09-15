Triad upended Waterloo 41-21 Friday at Waterloo.

Rushing played a major role in victory for Triad. Leading rushers were Isaac Ackerman, Colin Qualls each with two rushing touchdowns and Brody Hasquin with a rushing touchdown.

Ian Dempsey also contributed for Triad with a receiving touchdown. Contributing for Waterloo were Koby Osterhage with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown and Derez Sayles with a rushing touchdown.

Triad (2-2) will host Jerseyville on Friday, September 22 at 7 p.m. Waterloo (1-3) goes on the road to play Highland on Friday, September 22 at 7 p.m.