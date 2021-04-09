Recap: Triad waltzes over Granite City

Triad defeated Granite City 35-14 Friday at Granite City.
Running the ball was key for Triad. Key rushers included Josh Edison and Gino Riggar each with two rushing touchdowns.
Juliano Cigliana also contributed for Triad with a receiving touchdown. Leading the way offensively for Granite City were Brandon Rodgers with a rushing touchdown and Kayshawn White with a receiving touchdown.
Triad (4-0) plays at home against Highland on Friday, April 16 at 7 p.m. Granite City (0-4) goes on the road to play Civic Memorial on Friday, April 16 at 7 p.m.