 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Triad waltzes over Granite City
0 comments

Recap: Triad waltzes over Granite City

  • 0

Triad defeated Granite City 35-14 Friday at Granite City.

Running the ball was key for Triad. Key rushers included Josh Edison and Gino Riggar each with two rushing touchdowns.

Juliano Cigliana also contributed for Triad with a receiving touchdown. Leading the way offensively for Granite City were Brandon Rodgers with a rushing touchdown and Kayshawn White with a receiving touchdown.

Triad (4-0) plays at home against Highland on Friday, April 16 at 7 p.m. Granite City (0-4) goes on the road to play Civic Memorial on Friday, April 16 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports