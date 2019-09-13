Trinity pounded DuBourg 90-6 Friday at DuBourg.
Key offensive players for Trinity were Thomas Mimes, Lake Wilson each with two rushing touchdowns, James Frenchie with a receiving touchdowna rushing touchdown, Xavier Cunningham, Devon Paulette each with a rushing touchdown, Demetrius Cannon, Malcolm Harvey and Scott Presson each with a receiving touchdown. Jeremiah Williams led the way for DuBourg with a receiving touchdown.
Trinity (1-2) hosts O'Fallon Christian on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m. DuBourg (1-2) hosts Missouri Military Academy on Friday, September 20 at 6 p.m.