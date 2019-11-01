Trinity trounced visiting Vashon 42-0 Friday.
Trinity got points from James Frenchie, Tam Williams each with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown, Thomas Mimes with a rushing touchdown and Debo Cannon with a receiving touchdown.
