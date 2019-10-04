James Frenchie scored a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdowna returning touchdown to lead Trinity to a 34-14 win over visiting Lutheran St. Charles Friday.
Other key offensive contributors for Trinity were Thomas Mimes and Devon Paulette each with a rushing touchdown. Leading the way offensively for Lutheran St. Charles were Arlen Harris Jr. with a rushing touchdown and Michael Parr Jr. with a returning touchdown.
Trinity (4-2) will play Miller Career at Gateway STEM on Saturday, October 12 at 1 p.m. Lutheran St. Charles (5-1) plays at home against DuBourg on Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m.