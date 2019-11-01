Team up with us for 99¢

Troy Buchanan beat visiting Hickman 14-6 Friday.

Rushing played a major role in victory for Troy Buchanan. Key rushers included Nick Bova and Max Mitchell each with a rushing touchdown.

LJ Williams led the way for Hickman with a rushing touchdown.

