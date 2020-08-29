Recap: Troy Buchanan topples Fort Zumwalt South

Troy Buchanan topped visiting Fort Zumwalt South 27-14 Saturday.
Rushing played a key role in the win for Troy Buchanan. Leading rushers were Kayden Ulhmeyer with two rushing touchdowns, Nick Bova and Zach Collins each with a rushing touchdown.
Troy Buchanan (1-0) goes on the road to play Warrenton on Friday at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt South (0-1) hosts Francis Howell Central on Friday at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.