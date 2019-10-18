Troy Buchanan upended visiting Francis Howell North 56-21 Friday.
Running played a key role in the win for Troy Buchanan. Leading rushers were Zach Collins with three rushing touchdowns, Blake Kuznecoff with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown and Devin Robinson with a rushing touchdown.
Other key offensive contributors for Troy Buchanan were Jacob Ferguson and Lebron Mathews each with a returning touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Francis Howell North were Dontrell Woods with two receiving touchdowns and Cameron Lewis with a receiving touchdown.
Troy Buchanan (5-3) plays at home against Festus on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m. Francis Howell North (1-7) will host Washington on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m.