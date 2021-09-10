 Skip to main content
Recap: Troy Buchanan trounces Liberty (Wentzville)
Recap: Troy Buchanan trounces Liberty (Wentzville)

Brett Smith notched five rushing touchdowns to lead Troy Buchanan to a 49-14 victory over Liberty (Wentzville) Friday at Liberty (Wentzville).

Charos Sutton also contributed for Troy Buchanan with two rushing touchdowns. Noah Kuehner led the way for Liberty (Wentzville) with a rushing touchdown.

Troy Buchanan (3-0) will play at Francis Howell Central on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (1-2) will host Fort Zumwalt South on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m.

