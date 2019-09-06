Troy Buchanan routed visiting Warrenton 48-12 Friday.
Key offensive contributors for Troy Buchanan included Kendall Hutchison with three rushing touchdowns, Zach Collins with two rushing touchdowns, Nick Bova and Lebron Mathews each with a rushing touchdown. Contributing points for Warrenton were Quincy McRoberts a rushing touchdown and Kolby Meine a receiving touchdown.
Troy Buchanan (2-0) goes on the road to play Liberty (Wentzville) on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m. Warrenton (0-2) hosts Washington on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m.