Troy Buchanan trailed by seven after the first half but rallied for a 42-21 victory over visiting Francis Howell Central Friday.

Key offensive players for Francis Howell Central were Tristan Graham, Collin Parsons each with a rushing touchdown and Andrew Martin with a receiving touchdown.

Troy Buchanan (2-2) will play at Francis Howell on Friday, September 22 at 6 p.m. Francis Howell Central (2-2) goes on the road to play Timberland on Friday, September 22 at 7 p.m.