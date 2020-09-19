 Skip to main content
Recap: Troy Buchanan upends Francis Howell Central
Recap: Troy Buchanan upends Francis Howell Central

Troy Buchanan waltzed over visiting Francis Howell Central 29-6 Saturday.

Rushing played a major role in victory for Troy Buchanan. Leading rushers were KeShawn Jones with two rushing touchdowns, Zach Collins and Austin Wenzel each with a rushing touchdown.

Parker Frye was the leading scorer for Francis Howell Central with a rushing touchdown.

Troy Buchanan (3-1) visits Francis Howell on Friday at 7 p.m. Francis Howell Central (2-2) hosts Timberland on Friday at 7 p.m.

