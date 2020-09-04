 Skip to main content
Recap: Troy Buchanan upends Warrenton
Recap: Troy Buchanan upends Warrenton

Troy Buchanan defeated Warrenton 56-31 Friday at Warrenton.

Running played a key role in the win for Troy Buchanan. Leading rushers were Zach Collins with four rushing touchdowns, Austin Wenzel with three rushing touchdowns and Bryan Kasten with a rushing touchdown.

Key offensive contributors for Warrenton included Quincy McRoberts with a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns, Shane Brosenne and Kolby Meine each with a receiving touchdown.

Troy Buchanan (2-0) hosts Liberty (Wentzville) on Saturday, September 12 at 11 a.m. Warrenton (0-2) plays at Washington on Friday, September 11 at 7 p.m.

