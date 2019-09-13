Troy Buchanan upended Liberty (Wentzville) 27-7 Friday at Liberty (Wentzville).
Troy Buchanan got offensive contributions from Kendall Hutchison with two rushing touchdowns, Zach Collins with a rushing touchdown and Blake Kuznecoff with a receiving touchdown. Tyler Cotton was the leading scorer for Liberty (Wentzville) with a receiving touchdown.
Troy Buchanan (3-0) travels to Fort Zumwalt West on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (2-1) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt North on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m.