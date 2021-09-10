Recap: Union trounces Sullivan

Union trounced Sullivan 41-6 Friday at Sullivan.

Keeping the ball in the air was key for Union. Key receivers included Ryan Ewald with two receiving touchdowns, Colton Morrow, Kaden Motley and Ryan Rapert each with a receiving touchdown.

Wyatt Birke also contributed for Union with a rushing touchdown. Gabe Dace led the way for Sullivan with a rushing touchdown.

Union (3-0) plays at home against Pacific on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m. Sullivan (1-2) goes on the road to play St. Clair on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m.