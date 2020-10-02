 Skip to main content
Recap: Union waltzes over Warrenton
Recap: Union waltzes over Warrenton

Union breezed by visiting Warrenton 35-17 Friday.

Rushing played a key role in the win for Union. Contributing to their ground game were Gavin Wencker with two rushing touchdowns, Alton Hubbard, Liam Hughes and Dalton Voss each with a rushing touchdown.

Contributing offensively for Warrenton were Caelon Weir with a rushing touchdown, Kolby Meine with a receiving touchdown and Shane Brosenne with a field goal.

Union (3-3) goes on the road to play Owensville on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m. Warrenton (2-4) visits Winfield on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m.

