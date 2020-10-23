 Skip to main content
Recap: Valle Catholic triumphs over St. Pius X
Valle Catholic toppled St. Pius X 52-13 Friday at St. Pius X.

Running the ball was key for Valle Catholic. Leading rushers were Cory Stoll, Carson Tucker each with two rushing touchdowns and Chase Fallert with a rushing touchdown.

Also contributing for Valle Catholic were Aiden Herberlie with two receiving touchdowns and Austin Burnett with a returning touchdown. Contributing offensively for St. Pius X were Connor Hardin and Nate Ruble each with a rushing touchdown.

