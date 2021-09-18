Recap: Vashon triumphs over Carnahan

Vashon upended Carnahan 49-12 Saturday at Carnahan.
Contributing for Vashon were Dierre Hill, Zach Smith Jr. each with a rushing touchdowna returning touchdown and Dorian Phillips with a returning touchdown.
Vashon (4-0) will play at Roosevelt on Saturday, September 25 at noon. Carnahan (1-1) will play at Gateway STEM on Saturday, September 25 at noon.
