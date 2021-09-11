 Skip to main content
Recap: Vashon triumphs over Soldan
Dierre Hill notched three rushing touchdownsa returning touchdown to lead Vashon to a 35-6 win over visiting Soldan Saturday at Gateway STEM.

Dekorion Taylor also contributed for Vashon with a receiving touchdown. Ronald Holmes was the leading scorer for Soldan with a rushing touchdown.

Vashon (3-0) visits Carnahan on Saturday, September 18 at 1 p.m. Soldan (2-1) visits Roosevelt on Saturday, September 18 at noon.

