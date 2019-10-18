Logan Dowd scored a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns to lead Warrenton to a 35-18 win over Orchard Farm Friday at Orchard Farm.
Other players with numbers for Warrenton were Dylan Smith with a rushing touchdown and Brett Smith with a receiving touchdown. Contributing for Orchard Farm were AJ Snow with two rushing touchdowns and Zachary Roberts with a rushing touchdown.
Warrenton (3-5) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt East on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m. Orchard Farm (2-6) travels to Duchesne on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m.