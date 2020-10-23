 Skip to main content
Recap: Warrenton slips past Mexico
Recap: Warrenton slips past Mexico

Warrenton trailed by eight after the first half but rallied for a 29-26 victory over Mexico Friday at Mexico.

Adding offensive numbers for Warrenton were Caelon Weir with two rushing touchdowns, Joe Goldsmith and Connor Tittel each with a receiving touchdown. Adding offensive numbers for Mexico were Dante Billups with two rushing touchdowns, Ty Prince and Michael White each with a rushing touchdown.

