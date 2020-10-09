 Skip to main content
Recap: Warrenton trounces Winfield
Quincy McRoberts scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Warrenton to a 34-0 win over Winfield Friday at Winfield.

Other key offensive contributors for Warrenton included Chase Cook and Joe Goldsmith each with a receiving touchdown.

Warrenton (3-4) plays at home against Orchard Farm on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m. Winfield (0-7) goes on the road to play Duchesne on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m.

