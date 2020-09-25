 Skip to main content
Recap: Warrenton upends St. Charles West
Recap: Warrenton upends St. Charles West

Quincy McRoberts notched three rushing touchdowns to lead Warrenton to a 35-20 win over visiting St. Charles West Friday.

Other key offensive contributors for Warrenton were Isaiah Jones and Caelon Weir each with a rushing touchdown. Dominic Flint was the leading scorer for St. Charles West with three rushing touchdowns.

Warrenton (2-3) visits Union on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m. St. Charles West (2-3) will host Orchard Farm on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m.

