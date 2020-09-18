Recap: Warrenton waltzes over St. Charles

Warrenton breezed by visiting St. Charles 37-20 Friday.
Receiving played a key role in the win for Warrenton. Leading receivers were Quincy McRoberts with two receiving touchdowns and Kolby Meine with a receiving touchdown.
Other key offensive contributors for Warrenton included Isaiah Jones and Nick Mertens each with a rushing touchdown. Contributing points for St. Charles were Blake Wiggs with two receiving touchdowns and Tre Ward with a rushing touchdown.
Warrenton (1-3) hosts St. Charles West on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m. St. Charles (0-4) plays at Duchesne on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m.
