Recap: Washington beats Liberty (Wentzville)

Washington trailed by seven after the first half but rallied for a 28-21 win over visiting Liberty (Wentzville) Friday.
Rushing played a major role in victory for Washington. Key rushers included Cam Millheiser with two rushing touchdowns, Conner Maher and Cole Nahlik each with a rushing touchdown.
Contributing offensively for Liberty (Wentzville) were Colby Adelsberger, Blake Seaton each with a rushing touchdown and Alexander Fillner with a receiving touchdown.
Washington (5-1) plays at Francis Howell North on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (3-3) hosts Fort Zumwalt East on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m.
