Recap: Washington breezes by Fort Zumwalt South
Cole Nahlik notched two rushing touchdowns to lead Washington to a 21-7 victory over Fort Zumwalt South Friday at Fort Zumwalt South.

Clyde Hendrix also contributed for Washington with a returning touchdown. Zach Bensing led the way for Fort Zumwalt South with a receiving touchdown.

Washington (4-1) hosts Liberty (Wentzville) on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt South (2-3) will play at Fort Zumwalt East on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m.

