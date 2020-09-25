Recap: Washington breezes by Fort Zumwalt South

Cole Nahlik notched two rushing touchdowns to lead Washington to a 21-7 victory over Fort Zumwalt South Friday at Fort Zumwalt South.
Clyde Hendrix also contributed for Washington with a returning touchdown. Zach Bensing led the way for Fort Zumwalt South with a receiving touchdown.
Washington (4-1) hosts Liberty (Wentzville) on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt South (2-3) will play at Fort Zumwalt East on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m.
