Washington, Illinois trailed by 16 after the first half but rallied for a 33-32 win over visiting Belleville West Friday.
Contributing offensively for Washington, Illinois were Cole Watkins with three rushing touchdowns, Brady Klein with a rushing touchdown and Rylan McQueary with a receiving touchdown. Belleville West got offensive contributions from Jordan Bruce three rushing touchdowns, Jack McCloskey a rushing touchdown and Logan Seibert two field goals.
Belleville West (1-1) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt West on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m.