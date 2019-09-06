Washington routed Pacific 42-13 Friday at Pacific.
Key offensive contributors for Washington were Christian Meyer with two rushing touchdowns, Bryce Meyer with a receiving touchdown, Cole Nahlik, Trevor Rinne each with a rushing touchdown and Connor Vollmer with a receiving touchdown. Pacific got points from Parker Kuelker a receiving touchdown and Colton Thompson a rushing touchdown.
Washington (2-0) visits Warrenton on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m. Pacific (0-2) hosts St. Clair on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m.