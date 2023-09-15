Washington trailed by seven after the first half but rallied for a 28-24 win over visiting Fort Zumwalt North Friday.

Contributing offensively for Washington were Landon Boston with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown, Ryan Kassebaum with a rushing touchdown and Dylan Bartlett with a receiving touchdown. Leading the way offensively for Fort Zumwalt North were Jayden Burelson with two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown and Trent Menke with a field goal.