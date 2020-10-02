 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Washington topples Liberty (Wentzville)
0 comments

Recap: Washington topples Liberty (Wentzville)

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Washington trailed by seven after the first half but rallied for a 28-21 victory over visiting Liberty (Wentzville) Friday.

Rushing played a major role in victory for Washington. Contributing to their ground game were Cam Millheiser with two rushing touchdowns, Conner Maher and Cole Nahlik each with a rushing touchdown.

Adding offensive numbers for Liberty (Wentzville) were Colby Adelsberger, Blake Seaton each with a rushing touchdown and Alexander Fillner with a receiving touchdown.

Washington (5-1) will be away at Francis Howell North on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (3-3) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt East on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports