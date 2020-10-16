 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Washington triumphs over Fort Zumwalt East
0 comments

Recap: Washington triumphs over Fort Zumwalt East

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Washington upended visiting Fort Zumwalt East 48-20 Friday.

Rushing played a key role in the win for Washington. Leading rushers were Cam Millheiser with two rushing touchdowns, Cole Nahlik and Dylan Pape each with a rushing touchdown.

Other key offensive contributors for Washington were Ryan Hoerstkamp with two receiving touchdowns and Jason Sides with a receiving touchdown. Fort Zumwalt East got points from Braydon Oxford with two receiving touchdowns and Joshua Johnston with a receiving touchdown.

Washington (7-1) will play at Francis Howell Central on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (2-6) hosts St. Charles on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports