Recap: Washington triumphs over Fort Zumwalt East

Washington upended visiting Fort Zumwalt East 48-20 Friday.
Rushing played a key role in the win for Washington. Leading rushers were Cam Millheiser with two rushing touchdowns, Cole Nahlik and Dylan Pape each with a rushing touchdown.
Other key offensive contributors for Washington were Ryan Hoerstkamp with two receiving touchdowns and Jason Sides with a receiving touchdown. Fort Zumwalt East got points from Braydon Oxford with two receiving touchdowns and Joshua Johnston with a receiving touchdown.
Washington (7-1) will play at Francis Howell Central on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (2-6) hosts St. Charles on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.
