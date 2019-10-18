Washington triumphed over visiting Fort Zumwalt South 59-13 Friday.
Running the ball was key for Washington. Contributing to their ground game were Nate Busch, Cole Nahlik each with two rushing touchdowns, Christian Meyer and Ben Gaither each with a rushing touchdown.
Ryan Hoerstkamp also contributed for Washington with a receiving touchdown. Fort Zumwalt South got points from DJ Jones with a rushing touchdown and Peyton Blair with a receiving touchdown.
Washington (7-1) visits Francis Howell North on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt South (0-8) hosts Parkway West on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m.