Recap: Washington trounces Fort Zumwalt East
Washington toppled visiting Fort Zumwalt East 48-20 Friday.

Rushing played a key role in the win for Washington. Contributing to their ground game were Cam Millheiser with two rushing touchdowns, Cole Nahlik and Dylan Pape each with a rushing touchdown.

Other players with numbers for Washington were Ryan Hoerstkamp with two receiving touchdowns and Jason Sides with a receiving touchdown. Contributing for Fort Zumwalt East were Braydon Oxford with two receiving touchdowns and Elijah Johnson with a receiving touchdown.

Washington (7-1) will play at Francis Howell Central on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (2-6) will host St. Charles on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.

