Recap: Washington upends Warrenton

Washington waltzed over visiting Warrenton 30-7 Friday.
Running played a key role in the win for Washington. Leading rushers were Louis Paule with two rushing touchdowns and Jack Lackmann with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown.
Connor Tittel led the way for Warrenton with a rushing touchdown.
Washington (3-0) visits Fort Zumwalt North on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m. Warrenton (0-3) will host St. Charles on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.