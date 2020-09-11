 Skip to main content
Recap: Washington upends Warrenton
Recap: Washington upends Warrenton

Washington waltzed over visiting Warrenton 30-7 Friday.

Running played a key role in the win for Washington. Leading rushers were Louis Paule with two rushing touchdowns and Jack Lackmann with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown.

Connor Tittel led the way for Warrenton with a rushing touchdown.

Washington (3-0) visits Fort Zumwalt North on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m. Warrenton (0-3) will host St. Charles on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m.

