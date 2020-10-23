Recap: Washington waltzes over Francis Howell Central

Washington defeated Francis Howell Central 41-14 Friday at Francis Howell Central.
Running the ball was key for Washington. Leading rushers were Cole Nahlik with three rushing touchdowns and Luke Kroeter with a rushing touchdown.
Washington also got offensive contributions from Ryan Hoerstkamp and Dylan Pape each with a receiving touchdown. Adding offensive numbers for Francis Howell Central were Dominick Slivinski with a rushing touchdown and Marlon Woods with a receiving touchdown.
