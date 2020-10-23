 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Washington waltzes over Francis Howell Central
0 comments

Recap: Washington waltzes over Francis Howell Central

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Washington defeated Francis Howell Central 41-14 Friday at Francis Howell Central.

Running the ball was key for Washington. Leading rushers were Cole Nahlik with three rushing touchdowns and Luke Kroeter with a rushing touchdown.

Washington also got offensive contributions from Ryan Hoerstkamp and Dylan Pape each with a receiving touchdown. Adding offensive numbers for Francis Howell Central were Dominick Slivinski with a rushing touchdown and Marlon Woods with a receiving touchdown.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports