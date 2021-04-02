 Skip to main content
Recap: Waterloo beats Jerseyville
Waterloo beat Jerseyville 28-21 Friday at Jerseyville.

Running the ball was key for Waterloo. Contributing to their ground game were Evan Davis with two rushing touchdowns and Eric Brown with a rushing touchdown.

Dustin Crawford also contributed for Waterloo with a receiving touchdown. Contributing offensively for Jerseyville were Edward Roberts, Grant Thuer each with a rushing touchdown and Chase Withrow with a returning touchdown.

Waterloo (3-0) hosts Collinsville on Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m. Jerseyville (1-2) will be away at Mascoutah on Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m.

