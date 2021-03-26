Recap: Waterloo triumphs over Granite City

Waterloo triumphed over Granite City 59-16 Friday at Granite City.
Running the ball was key for Waterloo. Key rushers included Evan Davis with three rushing touchdowns, Eric Brown, Jack McFarlane and Aidan Morrow each with a rushing touchdown.
Also contributing for Waterloo were Ethan Horvath and Dustin Crawford each with a receiving touchdown. Granite City got offensive contributions from Sebastian Turner, Kayshawn White each with a returning touchdown and Chase Reeves with a field goal.
Waterloo (2-0) plays at Jerseyville on Friday, April 2 at 7 p.m. Granite City (0-2) plays at home against Civic Memorial on Friday, April 2 at 7 p.m.