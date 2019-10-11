Webster Groves trailed by seven after the first half but rallied for a 37-35 victory over visiting Lindbergh Friday.
Passing played a key role in the win for Webster Groves. Key receivers included Jacobie Banks with two receiving touchdowns and Kevin Jones with a receiving touchdown.
Also contributing points for Webster Groves were Kameron Yancey with two rushing touchdowns and Preston Haney with a field goal. Contributing for Lindbergh were Bobby Tessler with two rushing touchdowns, Adam Dupont with a rushing touchdown, Aidan Clancy and Logan Kopp each with a receiving touchdown.
Webster Groves (4-3) plays at Summit on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m. Lindbergh (3-4) plays at home against Lafayette on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m.