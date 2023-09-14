Webster Groves trounced Parkway South 37-0 Thursday at Parkway South.
Keeping the ball in the air was key for Webster Groves. Key receivers included Jabari Booth, Qwalan Miller and Jackson Torbit each with a receiving touchdown.
Webster Groves also got points from Trevion Hulsey with a rushing touchdown and Clark Bias Jr. with a returning touchdown.
Webster Groves (1-3) will play Mehlville at Kirkwood on Friday, September 29 at 7 p.m. Parkway South (2-2) plays at Hazelwood West on Saturday, September 23 at noon.