Webster Groves toppled visiting Ritenour 49-6 Friday.
Rushing played a key role in the win for Webster Groves. Key rushers included Kameron Yancey, Maurion Clemons and James Jones.
Jacobie Banks also contributed for Webster Groves with a receiving touchdown. Tre'von Moore led Ritenour with a receiving touchdown.
Webster Groves (5-4) goes on the road to play Kirkwood on Thursday, November 28 at noon.