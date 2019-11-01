Team up with us for 99¢

Webster Groves toppled visiting Ritenour 49-6 Friday.

Rushing played a key role in the win for Webster Groves. Key rushers included Kameron Yancey with a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdownsa returning touchdown, Maurion Clemons and James Jones each with a rushing touchdowna returning touchdown.

Jacobie Banks also contributed for Webster Groves with a receiving touchdown. Tre'von Moore led Ritenour with a receiving touchdown.

Webster Groves (5-4) goes on the road to play Kirkwood on Thursday, November 28 at noon.

